Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has hit out at Boad of Control for Cricket in India, Committee of Administrators (CoA) and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for choosing former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin to ring the bell at the start of the first T20I between India and West Indies on Sunday.

The Delhi player didn’t bother sugar-coating his criticism.

India may have won today at Eden but I am sorry @bcci, CoA &CAB lost. Looks like the No Tolerance Policy against Corrupt takes a leave on Sundays! I know he was allowed to contest HCA polls but then this is shocking....The bell is ringing, hope the powers that be are listening. pic.twitter.com/0HKbp2Bs9r — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 4, 2018

Azharuddin was banned by the BCCI for his involvement in the 2000 match-fixing scandal. The ban was, however, lifted in 2012 by the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which termed the punishment ‘unsustainable’.

He has since attempted to stand for election in the HCA elections. However, his the board rejected his application citing lack of clarity on the status of his ban. Earlier this year, the BCCI allowed him to contest the polls and also clarified he was no longer prohibited from holding any position in the BCCI, ICC or any other affiliate bodies.