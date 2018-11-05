India’s junior shooters kept up their medal winning form in international competitions as Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan won a silver and a bronze medal, respectively in the 11th Asian Championship 10m in Kuwait city.

Divyansh shot 251.4 in the final of 10m Air Rifle Junior Men’s event to finish behind gold-medallist Wang Yuefeng of China, who shot a Junior World and Asian record score of 252.3 to emerge triumphant.

Elavenil shot 227.9 in the corresponding Women’s event to claim the bronze medak. The 10m Air Rifle Junior Women’s competition saw a 1-2 Chinese finish with Shi Mengyao winning gold with an effort of 250.3 while compatriot Xu Hong won silver with a final score of 249.3.

Both events saw three Indians qualify for the eight-field final round. In the Junior Men’s competition, besides Divyansh, Arjun Babuta and Hriday Hazarika made it to the final to finish fifth and sixth respectively.

In the women’s event, Shreya Agrawal and Mehuli Ghosh also entered the finals along with Elavenil to finish sixth and seventh respectively.