Close to 300 boxers from 70 countries will descend on New Delhi with less than a fortnight to go for the tenth edition of the World Championships at the KD Jhadav Indoor Stadium. Those numbers are the highest ever participation for the women’s Worlds.

Boxers from 16 countries including Germany, USA, England, Ukraine, Panama, Australia, Thailand, Bulgaria, Somalia are arriving early to get acclimatised to the Indian conditions.

Among the boxers that will be most watched, apart from India’s MC Mary Kom, who is seeking her sixth world crown, include Italy’s Alessia Mesiano who will be eyeing her second gold medal after winning one in 2016.

Kazakh boxer Nazyum Kyzaiba, another gold medallist from the 2016 championships, will give a good fight to retain the title. She will take to the ring in 51kg weight category.

The boxing fans of the country will be delighted to witness some of the exceptional international boxers in action across the 10 categories like 2018 CWG medalist and one of the most followed Australian boxers Kaye Scott, Peamwillai Laopeam from Thailand and Rio Olympic Bronze medalist from Russia Anastasia Beliakova.

Some of the others to watch out for are Olympians Nouchka Fontjin from the Netherlands and Ingrit Valencia Victory from Columbia, both of whom had won a bronze medal at the Rio Games, and Mira Potkonen – winner of silver medal at Rio and a mother of two. The Finnish icon will be keen put up a golden performance at the 10-day long tournament.