Rangana Herath, the most successful left-arm spinner in history, has one regret as he brings down the curtain on his long and glittering Test career with Sri Lanka – not winning a series in India.

Herath, aged 40, is set to retire after the first Test against England starting Tuesday, which will be played at his home ground in Galle. Herath has taken five-wicket hauls against all Test-playing teams during his 19-year career and he stands 10th on the all-time highest wicket-takers list with 430 dismissals.

However, Sri Lanka have never won a Test series in India to date and that’s a record Herath can’t set straight before he retires. During an interview with Hindustan Times, Herath was asked if he had any regrets ahead of retirement. The Sri Lankan replied, “Not winning in India.”

He added, “I have been part of the side when we won all over the world, but not winning in India was a bitter pill to swallow. We had a good chance in Ahmedabad in 2009. We took a massive first-innings lead of 350 runs, but Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir scored hundreds in the second innings and saved the game. [We] should have won that.”

India had scored 426 in the first innings of that match after batting first, thanks to centuries from Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni. However, the Lankans replied with 760/7 declared, with Mahela Jayawardene scoring a magnificent 275, while Prasanna Jayawardene and Tillakaratne Dilshan also hit tons.

Gambhir and Tendulkar then defied the visitors in the second innings as India scored 412/4, before the match ended in a draw. India won the next two Tests comfortably to bag the three-match series 2-0.

Among the moments in his career that he cherished, Herath said Sri Lanka winning the World T20 in 2014 and a Test series in England for the first time that same year were among the most special.

