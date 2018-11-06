Two teams placed at the bottom of the points table and separated only by goal difference are up against each other. In what will be the third game for both the teams, Aizawl FC and Neroca FC would count on their chances to move up as they meet in the North-Eastern derby on Wednesday.

Aizawl, the former champions will host Manipur’s Neroca at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl, Mizoram with the only aim of claiming their first win of the season. Both sides have had identical returns of a draw and a loss so in their previous two games.

This will be Aizawl’s first home game of the season while on the other hand Neroca will be playing their first away encounter.

In the 11th edition of I-League, which was also Neroca’s debut in India’s top-flight football league, the two neighbours met twice and it was the side from Manipur which managed to edge out the champions from the 10th edition. The other match ended in a goalless draw and the teams shared the points.

This season, the strikers of the both the teams have failed to make the mark early in the tournament. Aizawl did exceedingly well to salvage a point from their last game away at Kolkata against Mohun Bagan, thanks to a stunning free-kick by ‘super sub’ David Lalrinmuana in the dying minutes.

But that was the only moment of joy for Aizawl strikers. Besides Lalrinmuana’s free-kick and a goal by Mapuia against Bagan, Aizawl’s foreign strikers Ansumanah Kromah and Zikahi Dodoz have not been in the best of form.

Kromah scored off a penalty in their first game against Shillong while Dodoz has failed to open his account and even lost his place in the starting eleven against Mohun Bagan.

Gift Raikhan reflected the confidence gained from the Bagan outing and hoped his strikers can shine again.

“Our preparation is going good, we are ready to face Neroca FC. I know them very closely and I respect them as a team. We haven’t started the season very well but after the game against Mohun Bagan, we feel very confident.” he said.

“David is a good player but I focus on every player in our team. Not only David but there are many players who will be my key players this time.”

Similar problems ail Neroca with forwards Felix Odili Chidi and Singham Subhash Singh yet to open their account. Regular substitute Ronald Singh has also not got on the scoresheet so far and Neroca’s only goal so far has come from Brazilian centre-back Eduardo Ferreira.

“We are focused on stealing three points tomorrow. Our team is prepared to face the challenge against Aizawl. They are a very strong team and we should be careful before taking any risk,” Ronald said.

“No there is no pressure on our team but yes we have to work hard to gain the points.”