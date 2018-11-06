India v West Indies, 2nd T20I Live: Hosts eye series win as international cricket returns to Lucknow
India lead the three-match series 1-0.
Lucknow is hosting its first international match at the newly-built Ekana Stadium.
Live updates
West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Focus on misfiring Dhawan as India look to seal T20I series against West Indies. Read here
Spin-friendly wicket for second India-WI T20I: Lucknow curator says scoring will be tough. Read here
The misery has seemed never-ending for the West Indies and India would look to ensure that the script doesn’t change when the two sides clash in the second Twenty20 International on Tuesday.
India’s four-match T20 losing streak against the West Indies ended on Sunday in Kolkata. And in the penultimate game of what has been a disastrous tour for the visitors, India would be favourites to lock the series in their favour.
India’s last win against the West Indies before Sunday came way back on March 23, 2014 in the World T20 in Bangladesh.
With the win at the Eden Gardens, India managed to better their head-to-head record against the reigning world T20 champions to 5-3 now from nine exchanges between 2009 and 2017.