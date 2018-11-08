India captain VIrat Kohli wants India’s pacers to skip the 2019 Indian Premier League in a bid to have them well-rested for the World Cup which begins immediately after the franchise-based league, The Indian Express reported.

The suggestion came during a meeting between Kohli, the Committee of Administrators, coach Ravi Shastri, chairman of selectors MSK Prasad, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma.

No final decision has been taken on this request, the report added. If the suggestion in implemented, these pacers will be given a choice to either play the first or second half of the T20 tournament. It was also suggested that these players should be compensated for their loss in earnings.

The report added, that IPL chief operating officer Hemang Amin has advised the CoA to first consult franchise owners before taking a final decision. He suggested that the communication should be made before the transfer window closes on November 15.

The players in question could also be consulted with the players. However, no decision has been made on that front as well.

The World Cup is scheduled to be held in England from May 30 to July 14, while the IPL will begin in the first week of April and go on till the third week of May.