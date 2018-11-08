India captain Virat Kohli attracted a lot of flak on Twitter for his response to an unflattering tweet sent to him during the launch of his personal app. However, the cricket establishment has chosen to remain eerily quiet about the entire issue.

Some might say that there is so much more at stake for India’s cricket authorities given that Kohli is captain. But now, commentator Harsha Bhogle has come out with his views on the matter.

For those unaware, here’s what happened: In a video doing the rounds on social media, Kohli is seen replying to someone who said that they prefer English and Australian batsmen over him. Kohli replied saying that the person who wrote the tweet should not live in India and asked them to get their priorities straight for “loving other countries”.

He first read out the tweet that said: “Over-rated batsman and personally I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians.”

In response, Kohli said, “Okay, I don’t think you should live in India then... you should go and live somewhere else no. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.”

Maybe the statement was meant to be sarcastic but it clearly didn’t come across in the expected manner.

Here’s how Bhogle responded to Kohli’s statement:

Virat Kohli's statement is a reflection of the bubble that most famous people either slip into or are forced into. The voices within it are frequently those that they wish to hear. It is a comfortable bubble and that is why famous people must try hard to prevent it from forming — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 8, 2018