Indian captain Virat Kohli has found himself in a bit of a sticky spot on Twitter after a video of him saying that Indians who don’t support the national cricket team should not live in the country.
Kohli, who is on a brief break during the T20 series against West Indies, recorded the video as part of the promotions for his newly launched app, Virat Kohli Official App. It was released on his 30th birthday on Monday.
In a section where he reacted to mean tweets, he is seen replying to someone who said that they prefer English and Australian batsmen that they should not live in India. He asked them to get their priorities straight for “loving other countries.”
He read out the tweet that said: “Over-rated batsman and personally I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians.”
In response, Kohli said, “Okay, I don’t think you should live in India then... you should go and live somewhere else no. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.”
While this may have been a harmless response for the captain, his attitude has not gone down well with many on social media. Kohli was called unsporting by many for asking the person to leave India.