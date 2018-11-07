Indian captain Virat Kohli has found himself in a bit of a sticky spot on Twitter after a video of him saying that Indians who don’t support the national cricket team should not live in the country.

Kohli, who is on a brief break during the T20 series against West Indies, recorded the video as part of the promotions for his newly launched app, Virat Kohli Official App. It was released on his 30th birthday on Monday.

In a section where he reacted to mean tweets, he is seen replying to someone who said that they prefer English and Australian batsmen that they should not live in India. He asked them to get their priorities straight for “loving other countries.”

He read out the tweet that said: “Over-rated batsman and personally I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians.”

In response, Kohli said, “Okay, I don’t think you should live in India then... you should go and live somewhere else no. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.”

Is #Kohli asking his non-Indian fans to leave their country and come to India🤔🤔.. Or to sort their priorities? #WTF pic.twitter.com/tRAX4QbuZI — H (@Hramblings) November 6, 2018

While this may have been a harmless response for the captain, his attitude has not gone down well with many on social media. Kohli was called unsporting by many for asking the person to leave India.

I feel bad for a generation of Indian boys. Stick around for Harmanpreet kids. https://t.co/w0WElnKlZB — Rosie Roti (@supriyan) November 7, 2018

Isn't Kohli a Federer fan?

He should leave India for liking Federer over Yuki or Saketh or Ram. https://t.co/GZPn34uA1R — Mihir (@_buggywhip) November 7, 2018

This is different form of 'Go to Pakistan' type message. https://t.co/nCLMhXTA9n — شمشیر (@shamshir_gaya) November 7, 2018

Much the same way people of Indian origin in Australia and England cheer for India whilst enjoying the perks of being citizens of those countries. What say @imVkohli ? Please ask all NRIs to support the baggy green on your tour to Australia next month https://t.co/ZPlLWmohc9 — Asif (@asif737NG) November 7, 2018

FFS! Everybody in India wants to be worshipped blindly. Virat Kohli wants Indian fans who don’t support him to move out of India. What else to expect from someone who regularly endorses Modi. pic.twitter.com/49AlEpItWo — Saif (@isaifpatel) November 7, 2018

Kohli's such a natural narrow-minded jock that this side of his comes through even in something that looks like a scripted PR moment https://t.co/5ACXHckWwV — Uday Bhatia (@yooday) November 7, 2018

Asking a citizen to leave his own country is not up to you Virat. https://t.co/fGrEjYvQNU — Narayan (@thenarayan_) November 7, 2018

You can take a man out of Delhi but you can never take Delhi out of the man.



This was long time coming, though. 😂😂 https://t.co/xArvZ9DMe3 — Saniyan Nadal Fan (@kothubarotta) November 7, 2018

sorting out my piorities today, guys! i'm leaving india to go america purely because i hate cricket 💅💫 https://t.co/rZtk525syu — mayonaise (@mayonistan) November 6, 2018

He's advanced & ultra-modern version of ‘ Border pe hamare jawan marr rhe hai aur tu Mohamed Amir ko like karta hai ’. https://t.co/WHPc06Fo4a — Raees Ahmed (@raeesahmed_) November 6, 2018