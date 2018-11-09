ICC Women’s World T20, India vs New Zealand Live: Harmanpreet wins toss and India will bat first
India are on a high after winning three of their warm up games and will look to start their campaign on the front foot.
Live updates
8.00 PM: Toss time!
India have won the toss and they will bat first. “The pitch is good to bat on and later on the pitch will be on the slower side. We are playing with four spinners, so...,” says captain Harmanpreet Kaur.
India are playing four spinners with just the one medium pacer in the playing XI.
7.55 PM: As we wait for the toss in India's World T20 opener
7.45 PM: The first standalone Women’s World T20, from November 9 to 24, will see India fight it out in a format they have not traditionally done well in what is perhaps the most competitive field.
Here's a handy guide to the schedule and timings of the tournament in West Indies.
Data Check: How much has each team played since 2017 Women’s World Cup? As the game’s profile increased did game time rise with it?
The answer is yes and at the forefront is India with most international matches played from August 20117 to October 2018.
Ahead of ICC Women's World T20, a look at how much cricket each team has played since WC
Just In: Indian all-rounder Dayalan Hemalatha will be making her T20I debut against New Zealand today.
7.35 PM: This is the first standalone Women’s World T20 ( the previous women’s World T20 editions, which coincided with the men’s) and it has already made history by becoming the first World Twenty20 event to have the Decision Review System (DRS) using ball-tracking and edge detection technology.
All the matches of this year’s World T20 will be broadcast live in more than 200 countries around the world, unlike last year’s World Cup where certain matches were not produced for TV.
Read more.
7.30 PM: Hello and welcome to the Live blog of the ICC Women’s World T20 opener. World Cup runners-up India take on New Zealand.
India are on a high after winning three of their warm up games and will look to start their campaign on the front foot, as they did at the 2017 World Cup. But New Zealand, powered by Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine and skipper Amy Satterthwaite, will be a challenging side to start with.
A lot will depend on how India play the White Ferns in their opener in Guyana. In the 50-over World Cup, India’s shock win over England in the first match had set the tone for their dreeam run.
If Harmanpreet Kaur and Co can start on the right note, the momentum will make it easy to beat Pakistan and Ireland, with the final group clash against Australia being the biggest worry.