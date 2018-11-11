India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I live: Hetmyer, Hope off to a quick start after WI opt to bat first
India lead the three-match series 2-0.
Key bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav have been rested for the game.
Live updates
WI 38/0 after 5 overs
Bhuvi comes into the attack and Hope scores a couple of boundaries. Momentum with Windies at Chepauk.
After 4 overs, Windies 29/0
BIG OVER FOR WINDIES! Couple of brutal hits by Hetmyer off Sundar followed by a wide delivery that rolls to the boundary line. 14 runs off it. Sundar looks unhappy. A momentum shift here.
After 3 overs, West Indies 15/0
West Indies get a move along, 9 runs in the third over. A boundary each for Hope and Hetmyer off Khaleel. Hope lofts one over point while Hetmyer makes the most of a ball on his pads, lifting it over short fine leg. Khaleel got one to seam away from Hope as well in that over.
Sundar to continue.
After 2 overs, West Indies 6/0
Good over from Washington Sundar too, playing at his home ground. Hetmyer hits a boundary through square leg but just 5 runs overall. Starts off by pushing the ball quickly through the air for the first balls, and slows it up once he got into the rhythm.
After 1 over, West Indies 1/0
Top start from Khaleel Ahmed. Four dot balls to Shai Hope to start off. Hetmyer, opening the batting today, plays out a dot ball too. Just one run from the first over. There is a hint of low bounce, and no sign of movement yet.
Washington Sundar from the other end.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal
West Indies: Hope, Hetmyer, Bravo, Ramdin, Pooran, Pollard, Brathwaite, Allen, Paul, Pierre, Thomas
“We were looking to bowl first,” says Rohit Sharma. Chahal and Washington Sundar replace Kuldeep and Bumrah in India’s playing XI.
Toss: Windies win toss and elect to bat first. “We want to get a total we can defend,” says skipper Carlos Brathwaite. “We have a lot of pride to play for and make the people back home proud of supporting us.”
With the series already sealed, India might test its bench strength and aim for a clean sweep, while the battered and bruised West Indies would be hoping for a face saving victory and sign off their disastrous tour on a fine note, as the two teams lock horns in the third and final T-20 International at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Sunday.
With the selectors resting key bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav keeping in mind the tough tour of Australia, the match would provide a chance for the other players like local lad and offie Washington Sundar, Shreyas Iyer, uncapped Shahbaz Nadeem and medium pacer Siddarth Kaul, drafted into the side for the final match, to make a mark.