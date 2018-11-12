Indian cricket’s top administrators, including Vinod Rai, on Monday, deposed before the probe panel investigating the alleged sexual harassment case against Board of Control for Cricket in India CEO Rahul Johri, PTI reported.

Besides Committee of Administrators chief Rai, CoA member Diana Edulji along with BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry and Indian Premier League petitioner Aditya Verma also deposed before the three-member panel.

All of them appeared separately before the panel that comprises former Allahabad High Court judge Justice Rakesh Sharma, former Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Barkha Singh and lawyer Veena Gowda.

The administrators put across their points on the alleged scandal that has rocked India’s richest sporting body. “Yes, Rai, Anirudh, Verma deposed before the panel. Amitabh (acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary) couldn’t make it because he is busy with personal issues. It’s not known why CK (Khanna) decided to give the deposition a miss,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

However, what has surprised a section in the BCCI is that Rai and Edulji deposed before the panel and on November 15, the same panel will submit the report to the duo. “Isn’t it weird that Mr Rai formed the panel and the investigation report will be submitted to him only. Also people like Hemang Amin, Saba Karim should have also been summoned for deposition,” he said.

Rai couldn’t be reached for a comment. IPL petitioner Verma wasn’t initially called, prompting him to question the panel seeking bonafides from him and asking him to prove his locus standi in the alleged case against Johri. He was later asked to come for deposition.

