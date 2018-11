Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik has withdrawn from the upcoming T10 league to spend time with wife Sania Mirza and new-born son Izhaan.

The right-handed batsman took to Twitter to make the announcement.

I announce with mixed feelings that I will be not be part of @PunjabiLegends_ #T10League to spend time with my family. This was a tough decision (sp since my wife thinks I should play) but I want to be with my wife and son more than anything else. Hope you all will understand 🤗 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) November 12, 2018

Malik is a regular member of Pakistan’s limited-overs setup. He recently played a crucial role in his side’s triumph in the ODI series against New Zealand. Malik and Mirza announced the birth of their son Izhaan through Twitter last month.