Komal Thatal, the 18-year-old who represented India in the Fifa U-17 World Cup has been called up by coach Stephen Constantine for the ongoing national camp in New Delhi for the forthcoming international friendly against Jordan.

Constantine said that Thatal, along with a few other youngsters were being monitored over a two-year period. “We have been monitoring him and a few of the other younger players over the last two years. Now he has been getting regular game time at his club ATK,” Constantine said.

Thatal earned huge plaudits for his exploits during the AFC U-16 Championship India 2016, and importantly for his stunning strike against Brazil in the ensuing Brics championship which was held in Goa.

Incidentally, that was the first-ever goal scored by an India against Brazil. On being asked what he expects from the youngster, Constantine said: “He will get the experience of being with the Senior National Team at this camp and a taste of things at this level.”

Thatal said: “It has been great to be here. It was my first training session today and was a good learning experience for me. I’ll look forward to improving myself. I feel great to play alongside the seniors who are there for so long.”

The 30-man probable side are undergoing a three-day camp in New Delhi before leaving for Amman on November 15. The friendly will be played on November 17.