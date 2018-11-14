Kosovo boxer Donjeta Sadiku’s chances of competing at the Aiba women’s World Boxing Championship are virtually over since her name does not figure in the draw that was released on Wednesday.

Sadiku, who has not got a visa to travel to Delhi since India does not recognise Kosovo, was to compete in the 60kg category.

The Indian Olympic Association made efforts to have the Kosov boxer in the competition and even sought Sports Ministry’s intervention, but it seems her campaign is over before it could take off.

Five-time champion Mary Kom and L Sarita Devi were among seven Indian boxers who got first round byes. None of the Indian boxers will be in action on the opening day of the event.

Apart from Mary Kom (48kg) and Sarita Devi (60kg), Pinky Rani (51kg), Sonia (57kg) and Lovelina Borgahain (69kg), Sweety Boora (75kg) and Seema Poonia (+81kg) were among the Indian boxers who got first-round byes.

Manisha (54kg) and K Bhagyabati (81kg) will compete with Dina Zholaman and Irina Nociletta on November 16 and 18 respectively. Seema will clash with China’s Xiaoli Yang, who also got a bye in the opening round in the +81kg.

Mary Kom, who is bidding for a historic sixth World title, will be seen in action on Sunday. She awaits winner of first round bout between American JazzelleBobadilla and Kazakhstan’s Aigerim Kassenayeva.