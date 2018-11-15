Chandigarh-based Monika Shail has approached the district court after her Facebook account was deactivated for posting a video of herself during the India-Sri Lanka ODI at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali in December 2017, The Indian Express reported.

Shail was captured blowing a ‘flying kiss’ after the camera panned to her during the live broadcast. Later, she posted a clip of the footage on her Facebook feed.

Facebook pulled down the clip a few days after it was posted citing a notice from the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The social media giant informed Shail that she would need to reach an understanding with BCCI to restore the video. Her pleas to the Indian cricket board, though, went unanswered. Facebook eventually deactivated her account.

Shail has now taken legal recourse stating that she uses the account to run her business. Facebook in their reply to the court has said that: “Facebook is not responsible for hosting any content that may appear on the Facebook Service and does not own or operate the servers, Facebook India was not responsible for hosting the content of complainant…”

BCCI is yet to file its reply. The case will next be heard on November 30.