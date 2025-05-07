Pakistan’s National Security Committee on Wednesday said that it had authorised its armed forces to respond to the Indian military’s Operation Sindoor.

The statement came after the Indian military on Wednesday carried out strikes on what it said were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The Indian armed forces targeted nine sites.

In a press statement, the committee cited Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, to claim that Pakistan had the right to respond.

Article 51 provides a country the right to defend itself if attacked, until the UN Security Council approves measures to maintain international peace and security.

This came hours after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the country was ready to “wrap up” tensions with India if New Delhi chooses to de-escalate the situation, Bloomberg TV reported.

Asif told Bloomberg TV that Islamabad had maintained over the past two weeks that it would not initiate hostile actions against India.

“But if we’re attacked, we’ll respond,” he said. “If India backs down, we will definitely wrap up this tension.”

The minister also said that he was not aware of potential diplomatic talks between the two countries at this stage.

After carrying out the strikes, India’s defence ministry said that its actions had been “focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature”.

“No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted,” the ministry said. “India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and methods in Pakistan.”

It added: “We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for the attack will be held accountable.”

Pakistan acknowledged that India had carried out the strikes.

Ishaq Dar, the country’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, said on social media that the Indian Air Force “while remaining in Indian air space” had targeted sites across the international border in Muridke and Bahawalpur, and across the Line of Control in Kotli and Muzzafarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistani forces had “every right to respond forcefully ” and that a “forceful response is being given”.

Twenty-six persons were killed in India’s strike, reported AFP. During a press conference earlier in the day, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry stated that at least 35 persons were injured, reported The Print.

The strikes primarily hit civilian infrastructure, including mosques and residential quarters, claimed Chaudhry.

Following the strikes, 10 civilians were killed in firing and shelling by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. Two among those killed were children.

Twenty-nine persons in Jammu and Kashmir were injured as the militaries of both countries exchanged fire, reported AFP.

The terror attack at the Baisaran area near Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam town on April 22 left 26 persons dead and 17 injured. The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of those killed were Hindu.

India and Pakistan had fired tit-for-tat diplomatic salvoes at each other following the terror attack, such as suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and bilateral trade, and expelling diplomats. Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control for 12 consecutive days, promoting retaliation from the Indian Army.

