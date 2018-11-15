India’s Pankaj Advani successfully defended his World Billiards Championship (150-Up) title by defeating Nay Thway Oo of Myanmar 6-2 in the final at Yangon.

Not only the final, but Pankaj was flawless throughout the competition. On Thursday, he started with a game-winning break of 108. Nay Thway responded with a break of 147 of his own to stay at par and the same practice went on in next two games to score 2-each.

Though Nay Thway Oo competed well in 6th and 7th frame, Pankaj rallied with breaks of 141, 129, 145 and an unfinished break of 151 to cap-off the victory.