Australia pacer Pat Cummins, South African all-rounder JP Duminy, and Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman were among 10 players released by Mumbai Indians ahead of the player auction for the 12th season of the Indian Premier League.

Cummins was bought by the franchise for Rs 5.4 crore last year but the Australian did not play a single IPL match because of injury. Mustafizur Rahman was purchased for Rs 2.2 crore but played only seven matches last season, taking as many wickets. Duminy was bought for Rs 1 crore and played six matches, scoring only 36 runs.

The franchise retained as many as 18 players bought during last year’s auction, including one capped, five uncapped and four international cricketers. The retained players include Mumbai Indians regulars such as captain Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, and Kieron Pollard.

The three-time champions have also retained Ben Cutting, Evin Lewis, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, and Adam Milne. Among the released players are Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya, Saurabh Tiwary, and Pradeep Sangwan.

The IPL player auction will be held in December.

Retained players: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff.