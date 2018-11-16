The all-Indian doubles pair of Ankita Raina and Karman Kaur Thandi reached the semi-finals at the $125K WTA event in Taipei. The duo came from a set down to beat Liang En-shuo and Lee Ya-hsuan 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 in their quarter-final.

They will play third seeds Danka Kovinic and Misaki Doi for a place in the final. The Indians had beaten Joanna Garland and Lee Hua-chen to reach the quarters.

Meanwhile, Tereza Mihalikova of Slovakia will meet Serbian Natalija Kostic in the final of $25,000 Bhawna Swaroop Memorial ITF Women Tennis Tournament in Muzaffarnagar.

In the semi-final on Friday, Mihalikova struggled past Nastja Kolar 4-6 7-6(2) 7-5 while Kostic easily defeated top seeded Japanese Hiroko Kuwata by 6-1 6-2 in straight sets.

In the women’s doubles, Japanese pair of Kyoka Okamura and Michika Ozeki beat the Indo-Russian pair of Anna Makhorkina and Natasha Palha 3-6, 6-2, 10-7. In the second semi-final played in the evening sessionthe pair of Tereza and Kostic lost to Alidila Sutjiadi of Indonesia and Dan Ni Wang of China 2-6, 4-6.

