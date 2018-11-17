The Committee of Administrators have conveyed their displeasure over the recent outbursts of captain Virat Kohli and has asked him to conduct himself with humility in his interactions with the press and the public, Mumbai Mirror reported on Saturday.

Kohli has been in the eye of storm ever since he told a fan to not live in the country if he likes cricketers from other countries. Many former cricketers and commentators including Harsha Bhogle and Sanjay Manjrekar took to twitter to express their displeasure over his comments. Even BCCI officials were not amused by his comments.

(Also read: Dear Virat Kohli, hyper-nationalism and sport don’t go well together)

According to the newspaper, a CoA member first conveyed to Kohli the need to be civil and courteous in his interactions through whatsapp and then followed it up with a phone call asking him to behave in a manner that befits the captain of team India ahead of the Australia tour that begins with a T20 series on November 21.

“He was told to be humble, in his interactions both with the press and the public,” a CoA official was quoted as saying.

The officials are concerned over the behaviour of the Indian captain ahead of the Australia tour as there have been a history of acrimony when the two teams faced off in the past and Kohli has had run-ins with journalists during the tour of South Africa and England before.

In South Africa he ticked off a reporter for asking questions on the frequent changes he was making to the playing XI while in England, he got into an argument with a journalist when asked about coach Ravi Shastri’s comments that the current Indian squad was the best in last 15 years.