Ankita Raina and Karman Kaur Thandi, India’s top two women’s players, won their first doubles title together as they lifted the OEC Open trophy in Taipei on Sunday. It is also the first WTA title, singles or doubles, for both Indians.

The all-Indian pair were 6-3, 5-7, 12-12 in the close final when their opponents Olga Doroshina and Natela Dzalamidze were forced to retire at the WTA $125K event.

The trophy culminates what has been a good week in doubles for the two top-ranked singles player, ranked 193 and 201 respectively.

1st WTA 125k Doubles trophy OEC open Taipei. pic.twitter.com/L432engQuZ — Karman Kaur Thandi (@KarmanThandi) November 18, 2018

We did it!! First WTA title of my career 🙏🏻 happy to have won it with my compatriot. Karman and I teamed up for the first time and got the 🏆. Thanks to everyone who have been supportive throughout and continue to push us to work harder and bring laurels to our country! 🇮🇳 🎾 pic.twitter.com/AsxXhhTXEO — Ankita Raina (@ankita_champ) November 18, 2018

In the semi-finals, the duo had upset third seeds Misaki Doi and Danka Kovinic 6-7 (2), 6-4, 10-8 to book their place in the summit clash. In their quarter-final, they had come from a set down to beat Liang En-shuo and Lee Ya-hsuan 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.

Earlier in the week, they both suffered early singles losses. Thandi stumbled in the last round of qualifying losing 2-6, 2-6 to Yuxuan Zhang while Raina bowed out in the first round against higher ranked Nao Hibino 6-7(6), 1-6.

However, their doubles run makes it a good end to the week in what has been among the best career seasons for both. Thandi won her first ITF title this season while Raina won a singles bronze at the Asian Games and made it to WTA events regularly because of her ranking, playing Grand Slam qualifiers at French Open and Wimbledon.