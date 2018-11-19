Deandra Dottin produced a brilliant all-round display as the West Indies clinched a nervy four-wicket victory over England in St Lucia on Sunday to finish top of Group A at the Women’s World Twenty20.

The hosts and reigning champions will face Group B runners-up Australia in the first semi-final on Thursday, with England to play India on Friday looking to repeat their World Cup final triumph over Harmanpreet Kaur’s side from last year.

England slipped to 50-6 after 10.5 overs batting first, before a 58-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Sophia Dunkley and Anya Shrubsole helped them towards a decent total.

But Dottin, who finished with figures of 2-21, dismissed Dunkley before snaring Shrubsole with an excellent catch off the bowling of captain Stafanie Taylor.

Two early wickets put the pressure on the Windies in their chase, but Dottin’s 46 steadied the ship and Shemaine Campbelle struck 45.

“The bowling has given me the most pleasure, but I’m enjoying the batting as well,” said the 27-year-old Dottin.

“Having lost two quick wickets, I had to bring it home for the team and stay positive.”

England were woeful in the field, with Dunkley, wicketkeeper Amy Jones and substitute fielder Fran Wilson all dropping simple catches in the closing overs.

But Kycia Knight strode out to the crease and struck her first ball for four to seal the win with three deliveries to spare, to the delight of a large and partisan crowd.