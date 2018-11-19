The tour Down Under for India will begin on Wednesday with a T20I in Brisbane, a place that hasn’t brought much success for the visitors. They have never won a Test there. In ODIs, they have won four of the eight games they’ve played there. On Wednesday, they will be playing their first T20I there.

The Indians are favoured to win their first-ever Test series in Australia, as the home side – especially their batting unit – appears depleted without heavyweights Steve Smith and David Warner, who have been suspended for their role in the ball tampering saga.

But before the Tests, India will play a three-match T20I series. And, opener Rohit Sharma feels that he and his teammates are ready to take on the Aussies at their fortress, ‘Gabba.

Excerpts from his interaction with the media:-

On countering bounce on Australian pitches: If we look at the limited-overs leg in the last time we were here, especially T20s, we won 3-0. Yes, it is challenging for all our batsmen when we come here. But most of the guys have been here before. So, they understand the conditions. Of course, their bowling attack will challenge us, whichever format we play. But we are prepared for the challenge. The reason we came here early is to get used to the bounce. Brisbane, if I may say so, is probably the fastest pitch in Australia. I have not played in Perth, the new stadium. Whenever we played in Brisbane, it has always challenged us as a batting unit. We are ready to change the fortunes this time.

On success against Australia in limited-overs: I’ve had good times playing white-ball cricket. I enjoy coming here. The bounce in Brisbane and Perth allows me to play my game. I have grown up playing on cement pitches back home. I first came here in 2007 and had a good time. I’ve done well in limited-overs but the challenge, obviously, is red-ball cricket. Right now, I am not thinking about it. I will try to do well in T20 and take it from there.

On the possibility of scoring third T20I ton this year: I would love to but I don’t think too far ahead. I try and keep it simple and try to enjoy my game. We will approach Wednesday’s game like any other limited-overs game that we’ve played here.

On the advantage of not having to play Test at Brisbane: It’s always either Perth or Brisbane. Last time, we played at Brisbane and not Perth. This time, it’s Perth. The conditions in those two grounds are very challenging. The Australians have tall bowlers, who use the conditions to their advantage. Indian batsmen aren’t that tall. So, obviously, it isn’t that easy for us. But the guys are determined to change things around this time.

On the South Africa-Australia game: Yeah, saw a little bit of it. It was a shortened game, 10 overs. You can’t make too much out of it. Australia in Australia will always be dangerous. We got some quality bowlers as well. Spinners, in particular. We’ll try and challenge their batsmen with our spinners.

On possibility of Australia playing a spinner: I don’t know. The last game they played five seamers, if I am not wrong, [Glenn] Maxwell being the only spinner. Depends on the conditions.

On the mood in the Indian camp: Whenever we travel outside, there’s always a special feeling. Especially in Australia. It’s one place where we want to leave our mark and do well as a unit. The last time we played a Test series here, although we lost two games and drew one game, I thought they were close, especially at Brisbane – we gave them a target of [128], which they chased only after losing six wickets. This time, there’s a good feeling within the group with regards to all three formats. When you do well in places like Australia, you feel good as a team. And, thinking about the World Cup, it can only give you confidence.