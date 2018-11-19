“What a Test match, who said Test cricket is boring!”

As cliched as that was, those words summed up what a brilliant Test match it was between Pakistan and New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

New Zealand beat Pakistan by four runs in a sensational finish to the fourth day, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Set 176 to win, Pakistan were bowled out for 171 with debutant left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel finishing with 5-59 and fast bowler Neil Wagner taking 2-27.

Azhar Ali top-scored with 65 while Asad Shafiq made 45.

Despite Azhar Ali’s resistance, Pakistan couldn’t cross the finish line as they collapsed from 130/3 in a bizarre session, filled with inexplicable shots.

“T20s come and go in a haze but these are the matches players remember, win or lose,” said Simon Doull on air towards the end of the game, capturing the beauty of the longest format of the game.

Sarfaraz, Bilal Asif and Hasan Ali were especially guilty of playing ambitious shots while Babar Azam’s run-out was another instance of Pakistan completely losing the plot.

When the second session started on Monday, Pakistan were just 46 runs away from winning the first Test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi. That they were in that situation was in itself a a story of recovery after early wickets in the morning left them reeling.

They then lost middle-order batsman Asad Shafiq in the last over before lunch.

Pakistan's fall of wickets Score Batsman 1/40



2/44



3/48



4/130



5/147



6/154



7/154



8/155



9/164



10/171 Imam-ul-haq



Mohammad Hafeez



Haris Sohail



Asad Shafiq



Babar Azam



Sarfaraz Ahmed



Bilal Asif



Yasir Shah



Hasan Ali



Azhar Ali

Pakistan, set 176 to win the match, were 130 for four at the break with Azhar Ali unbeaten on 40 after an innings-reviving stand of 82 with Shafiq in the first session.

Shafiq was caught behind to left-arm paceman Neil Wagner after lifting Pakistan from a perilous 48-3 since resuming at 37 without loss.

Before his dismissal, Shafiq passed a personal milestone of 4,000 Test runs, becoming the 11th Pakistani batsman to do so.

Shafiq and Azhar rescued Pakistan after high drama at the start of the day, when Pakistan lost three quick wickets in the space of just eight runs and as many balls.

This is how Twitter reacted to the result with plenty of praise for New Zealand.

Brillllllliant boys!!! — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) November 19, 2018

A test match to remember for a long time. An outstanding effort from New Zealand to win this after being out of the game for so long. Their never-say- die attitude is so wonderful and Test Cricket is well and truly alive #PakvNZ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 19, 2018

Oh man that win margin is narrower than Donald Trump’s worldview. #PAKvNZ — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) November 19, 2018

New Zealand becomes the first team to win a test match by 4 runs. #PAKvsNZ — Clive (@vanillawallah) November 19, 2018

16 Pak wkts (incl run out) in the Abu Dhabi Test went to players born outside NZealand.

7 - Ajaz Patel (born Mumbai, Ind)

3 - Neil Wagner (Pretoria, SAf)

3 - Ish Sodhi (Ludhiana, Ind)

2 - Colin de Grandhomme (Harare, Zim)

1 - run out (Sodhi/Patel)#PakvNZ

4 - Trent Boult (in NZ) — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 19, 2018

Fabulous game @BLACKCAPS Well done on hanging in there right through #PakvNZ Oh dear Pakistan !!! — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) November 19, 2018

Brother Ajaz, you’ve just done something unbelievable. Well done, man. 5/59 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/ulGRibDjOu — S/R (@_whatsinaname) November 19, 2018

what a test match, oye hoye #PAKvNZ — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) November 19, 2018

Ultimately, it was all about Pakistan, though.

There have been plenty of poor run chases by Pakistan over the years, but that was one of the worst you will ever see #PAKvNZ #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 19, 2018

Wow what a turn around! Pakistan doing a Pakistan to lose,some epic collective brainfades #PakvNZ — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) November 19, 2018

From 147/4 to lose chasing 176 required a special effort not just from NZ but from Pakistan. Only Pak can provide such thrillers out of easy victories. Well done to NZ and bad luck Pak #PakvNZ — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 19, 2018

How often does a run out spark a collapse? But what a sensational test match #PakvNZ — Bazid Khan (@bazidkhan81) November 19, 2018

It is not for nothing that Pakistan have the reputation of being unpredictable and fragile in chases. Well on course to winning, then run-outs and slogs.....130-3, then147-4 needing 176 and lose by 4. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 19, 2018

Imagine having the balls to go out in a pressure situation like this and just have an absolute slog first pill 😂😂😂 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) November 19, 2018

With Pakistan 130 for 3 they required 46 runs to win with seven wickets in hand and WinViz considered them to be 98% favourites; they then lost 7 wickets for 41 runs to be bowled out for 171 and lose by 4 runs. #PAKvNZ — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) November 19, 2018

Glory glory New Zealand! But also, Pakistan, never change #PAKvNZ — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) November 19, 2018

Pakistan 🇵🇰! They played like Pakistan to keep Pakistan in the game but were unable to resist being Pakistan and saw Pakistan lose. #PAKvNZ — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 19, 2018

The hate Azhar gets is unreal. He is the only one who has not thrown his wicket away amidst all the carnage around him from the usual fan favorites. — Darab 🇵🇰 (@DarabBinSaeed) November 19, 2018