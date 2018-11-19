R Ashwin and Ishant Sharma are both set to miss the third round of matches for their respective sides starting on Tuesday in the Ranji Trophy.

The BCCI intends to keep them fresh and ready for the team’s only four-day fixture in Australia ahead of the Test series, reported ESPNCricinfo. The Test specialists are due to fly out on November 24, with the match slated to begin four days later

Both Mumbai and Karnataka will be eyeing their first victory of this Ranji Trophy season when the two sides clash in Belgavi from Tuesday in their Elite Group A match.

Mumbai drew the first game of this season against Railways in New Delhi, but more importantly they earned three crucial points as they took the first innings lead.

Same was the case with Karnataka, who grabbed three points after settling for a draw with Vidarbha at Nagpur after taking the first innings lead.

Day before Ranji Trophy game, Mohd Shami yet to join Bengal squad due to death in familyhttps://t.co/TU3xUbOE4J pic.twitter.com/YtVyD0HZiR — The Field (@thefield_in) November 19, 2018

Mumbai, led by pacer Dhawal Kulkarni, have a strong batting line-up, despite the absence of Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane or Prithvi Shaw, who are all on the national duty.

For Mumbai, a lot will depend on how their crisis man Siddesh Lad performs. Lad has been eyeing a national berth for a long while now and another good outing will only build his case.

Other regulars - Akhil Herwadkar, Surya Kumar Yadav, Jay Bitsa and experienced wicket-keeper and former skipper Aditya Tare - will have to play their roles to perfection.

Tare roared back to form with a 100 against Railways and would be keen to add more runs under his belt.

Even Shivam Dube is also scoring runs and Mumbai would be hoping that he gets another big knock.

On the bowling front, Kulkarni has the support of pacer Tushar Deshpande, besides spinners Karsh Kothari and Shams Mulani. If both the spinners play, then medium-pacer Aakash Parkar is likely to sit out.

When asked about absence of key batsmen, like Rohit Sharma, Rahane and Shaw, Mumbai coach Vinayak Samant, said,” It is an opportunity for the other players to perform and the team was all set for the clash.”

Karnataka, led by Vinay Kumar, also has strong players and they would also be keen to beat Mumbai on their home turf.

Matches between these two competitive sides have produced memorable moments in the past and another humdinger is expected.

Presently on the points table, Mumbai and Karnataka are in the eighth and ninth spots, respectively, and a win would be handy for both the sides.

In the other matches of the Elite Group A starting Tuesday, Chhattisgarh take on Railways in Raipur, Gujarat clash with Saurashtra in Nadiad, while hosts Vidarbha will play against Baroda in Nagpur.

Delhi take on Hyderabad

Having missed out on a golden opportunity to log full points in the opener, Nitish Rana-led Delhi, sans senior stars Gautam Gambhir and Ishant, will face Hyderabad in an away encounter of the Ranji Trophy from Tuesday.

Delhi failed to win outright in their opening group league match at home against Himachal Pradesh and Hyderabad were no better, having conceded first innings lead in both their matches.

However, Delhi will miss Gambhir more as they were always aware that Ishant was available for only one match as per BCCI’s specific workload management programme.

Gambhir, who scored 44 and 49 in the opening game, is suffering from a shoulder niggle and had excused himself from this away encounter.

“It’s always nice if an experienced player like Gautam is around. He will certainly be missed as he also guides the juniors. But at the same time, I would look at it as an opportunity where a junior player will get a chance to make a mark,” Delhi coach Mithun Manhas told PTI.

“There is still a bit of grass cover on the pitch and let’s how it pans out tomorrow. We will take a call on the playing XI tomorrow,” the coach said.

While the coach didn’t reveal who will be Gambhir’s replacement, it was learnt that Sarthak Ranjan is expected to open the innings along with Hiten Dalal.

Hyderabad will not have pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj (on India A duty) in their ranks.