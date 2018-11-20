Olympic bronze medallist and current unbeaten super middleweight contender Vijender Singh has signed a multi-year agreement with American boxing promotional company Top Rank, founded by the legendary businessman Bob Arum.

Vijender, who is unbeaten in 10 bouts, including seven knockouts, after turning professional in 2015, will make his debut under the Top Rank banner in early 2019, according to a press release. Vijender has so far only contested his bouts in India and England but is now set to debut in the United States.

“Top Rank is very excited to enter into a contract with Vijender,” Arum was quoted as saying. “We intend to make him a big star in the United States and look forward to him participating in major events in India, where he is already a major superstar.”

Vijender said he was really excited to work with Arum and Top Rank. “I have always wanted to work with someone who is the best in the business, and I know Top Rank has been the driving force behind boxing’s biggest superstars, including Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather, and Miguel Cotto,” the Indian boxer was quoted as saying.

“I am eagerly waiting a date for my US debut to take on the world and keep the Indian flag on the world boxing map fluttering high,” he added.

Vijender, 33, turned pro in 2015 following an extensive amateur career where he represented India in three Olympic Games. As an 18-year-old, he represented his homeland as a light welterweight at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

Four years later, at the Beijing Olympics and fighting as a middleweight, Singh captured a bronze to become India’s first Olympic boxing medalist.

As a professional, Vijender won the WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental super middleweight honours. He last fought in December last year, scoring a shutout 10-round decision against tough Ghanaian Ernest Amuzu at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. Vijender is now hoping to become India’s first professional world champion.