Pakistan board’s case against Board of Control for Cricket in India seeking compensation for India’s refusal to play bilateral series against Pakistan has been dismissed by the International Cricket Council’s disputes committee on Tuesday.

On behalf of the Dispute Panel formed under the Terms of Reference of the ICC Disputes Resolutions Committee (DRC), the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the outcome of the recent DRC proceedings between the BCCI and the PCB on Tuesday.

Following a three-day hearing and having considered detailed oral and written submissions, the Dispute Panel has dismissed the PCB’s claim against the BCCI. The judgement, the release said, is binding and non-appealable.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was reportedly demanding 70 million dollars in compensation from India, claiming that a memorandum of understanding signed in 2014 had guaranteed six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023.

However the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have said they are unable to play against Pakistan until their government gives them permission and dismissed the agreement as not legally binding.

The ICC then constituted a three-member dispute resolution committee to look into the PCB’s compensation claim.

The hearing took place at the world body’s headquarters here from October 1-3.

Former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid was among those who were cross-examined during the hearing. According to a senior BCCI official, he justified India’s refusal to play bilateral cricket with Pakistan, citing security concerns, reported PTI.

India-Pakistan ties, including sports and cultural contacts, plummeted after the 2008 militant attacks in Mumbai, which New Delhi blamed on Pakistani militant groups.

There has been just one bilateral tour since, when Pakistan visited India to play two Twenty20s and three one-day internationals in December 2012 and January 2013.

Pakistan and India continue to play each other in international events, including last month’s men’s Asia Cup in Dubai and the ongoing women’s World T20. India won men’s Asia Cup event while Pakistan failed to reach the final. In the World T20 as well, India won the match.

