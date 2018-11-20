Twenty-three teams have been nominated for the second division of the I-League, scheduled to start in December. The league committee will study these nominations and then decide which teams will play in the second division alongside the reserve sides of the Indian Super League teams.
Last season, Real Kashmir defeated Hindustan FC 3-2 in their last match of the second division to make it to the I-League. Hindustan FC are back in the fray for a record 15th season in the second division, as are fellow Delhi clubs Sudeva Moonlight and Delhi United.
TRAU from Manipur and Bengaluru-based Ozone, the two clubs which played the final round of the second division, have also been nominated. Imphal-based SSU and South United from Karnataka will look to join their more experienced counterparts in the second division this year. Fateh Hyderabad will also hope to reprise their second division campaign this year.
A trio of Kerala clubs – SAT Tirur, Quartz FC and FC Kerala – have the chance to get promoted and join Gokulam Kerala in the I-League if they are picked for the second division.
A Srinagar-derby that was witnessed in the second division could be back on the cards if either of the Kashmir-nominated teams, Lonestar Kashmir and J&K Bank, make it through.
As the two Kolkata giants East Bengal and Mohun Bagan look to jump ship to join the Indian Super League, the third, Mohammedan Sporting, look set to try their luck once again in the second division. Rainbow Athletic from Kolkata are gunning for the second division as well.
Reigning Mizo Premier League holders Chhinga Veng could emulate predecessors Aizawl by winning the second division. They are not the only domestic league winners from the NorthEast, as Langsning, newly crowned champions of the Shillong Premier League, also aim to join city counterparts Lajong in the top tier.
Last season, 13 teams were picked to compete alongside seven ISL reserve sides. The league committee is set to meet and deliberate on the clubs along financial and technical licensing lines before announcing the final list.
Complete List:
Kerala: SAT Tirur, Quartz FC, FC Kerala
Delhi: Hindustan FC, Sudeva Moonlight, Delhi United
Manipur: TRAU FC, SSU-Singjamei
Meghalaya: Langsning FC
Mizoram: Chhinga Veng
Sikkim: United Sikkim
West Bengal: Mohammedan Sporting, Rainbow Athletic
Jammu and Kashmir: Lonestar Kashmir, J&K Bank
Karnataka: Ozone Bengaluru FC, South United
Telangana: Fateh Hyderabad
Odisha: RadhaRaman Club
Bihar: Shirsh Bihar United
Gujarat: Ara FC
Jharkhand: Shivansh Jharkhand FC
Madhya Pradesh: Madan Maharaj FC