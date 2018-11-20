Twenty-three teams have been nominated for the second division of the I-League, scheduled to start in December. The league committee will study these nominations and then decide which teams will play in the second division alongside the reserve sides of the Indian Super League teams.

Last season, Real Kashmir defeated Hindustan FC 3-2 in their last match of the second division to make it to the I-League. Hindustan FC are back in the fray for a record 15th season in the second division, as are fellow Delhi clubs Sudeva Moonlight and Delhi United.

TRAU from Manipur and Bengaluru-based Ozone, the two clubs which played the final round of the second division, have also been nominated. Imphal-based SSU and South United from Karnataka will look to join their more experienced counterparts in the second division this year. Fateh Hyderabad will also hope to reprise their second division campaign this year.

A trio of Kerala clubs – SAT Tirur, Quartz FC and FC Kerala – have the chance to get promoted and join Gokulam Kerala in the I-League if they are picked for the second division.

A Srinagar-derby that was witnessed in the second division could be back on the cards if either of the Kashmir-nominated teams, Lonestar Kashmir and J&K Bank, make it through.

As the two Kolkata giants East Bengal and Mohun Bagan look to jump ship to join the Indian Super League, the third, Mohammedan Sporting, look set to try their luck once again in the second division. Rainbow Athletic from Kolkata are gunning for the second division as well.

Reigning Mizo Premier League holders Chhinga Veng could emulate predecessors Aizawl by winning the second division. They are not the only domestic league winners from the NorthEast, as Langsning, newly crowned champions of the Shillong Premier League, also aim to join city counterparts Lajong in the top tier.

Last season, 13 teams were picked to compete alongside seven ISL reserve sides. The league committee is set to meet and deliberate on the clubs along financial and technical licensing lines before announcing the final list.

Complete List:

Kerala: SAT Tirur, Quartz FC, FC Kerala

Delhi: Hindustan FC, Sudeva Moonlight, Delhi United

Manipur: TRAU FC, SSU-Singjamei

Meghalaya: Langsning FC

Mizoram: Chhinga Veng

Sikkim: United Sikkim

West Bengal: Mohammedan Sporting, Rainbow Athletic

Jammu and Kashmir: Lonestar Kashmir, J&K Bank

Karnataka: Ozone Bengaluru FC, South United

Telangana: Fateh Hyderabad

Odisha: RadhaRaman Club

Bihar: Shirsh Bihar United

Gujarat: Ara FC

Jharkhand: Shivansh Jharkhand FC

Madhya Pradesh: Madan Maharaj FC