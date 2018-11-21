After 16.1 overs, Australia 153-3

Just after Khaleel dropped another catch (the second dropped chance on Australia’s innings, it started raining. Stoinis (31 off 18) and Maxwell (46 off 23) have put on 78 runs in 6 overs. Play has been stopped for the moment.

There was also an incident where Maxwell didn’t get hold of the ball and it went straight up and hit the spider cam. Luck with the Aussies too today.

After 15 overs, Australia 135-3

Kuldeep struck again to send back the dangerous Lynn (37 off 20). Lynn, who looked so good against the pacemen, wasn’t too sure which way the ball was going to turn and ended up plonking the ball back to the bowler for an easy caught and bowled. It was a big setback

Stoinis survived after a botched up attempt at playing the paddle reverse sweep thanks to a review. The ball would have bounced over the stumps. After that, Glenn Maxwell and Stoinis stuck together, hit the big shots, took the quick singles – in short, did everything right to drag Australia back into the game.

After 10 overs, Australia 75-2

An intriguing contest developing. Chris Lynn seems to have got his eye in – evident as he smashed Khaleel for three sixes in one over. But at the same time, Australia won’t be very sure of what a good total is against this Indian team. Perhaps it was that anxiety that forced Aaron Finch to try and smash Kuldeep Yadav into the stands. But he misread the google and the leading edge went straight to Khaleel at backward point.

After 5 overs, Australia 32-1

India made a good start to the match with both Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah keeping the ball up and giving the batsmen little to work with. D’Arcy Short played and missed a few times, as did Finch. But the innings only seemed to kick off after Finch, on 6, was dropped by Kohli. The ball was struck hard and Kohli got his hands up in time but the ball just burst through. Things got better for India when Khaleel Ahmed got a wicket with his first ball. Short went for the big shot without having a look at the bowler, ended up hitting a skier which Kuldeep held on to very well.

Toss

India won the toss and elected to bat first in the 1st T20I against Australia at Brisbane.

The wicket has a healthy covering on grass and the ball is expected to fly through. The decision to bowl first will allow India to understand the pitch a little better before they come out to bat.

Having named the 12 yesterday, India chose to keep Yuzvendra Chahal out of the playing XI – sticking to the team that played against the West Indies.

It will be interesting to see how Khaleel Ahmed does in helpful conditions.

Aaron Finch says Australia would have bowled first as well if they had won the toss but he thinks there are runs in the surface.

Australia have made one change. Leg spinner Adam Zampa comes in for Nathan Coulter-Nile.

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), D’Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey (wk), Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake