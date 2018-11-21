England fast bowler James Anderson said Wednesday he has been left out of the final Test against Sri Lanka to give match practice to fellow pacer Stuart Broad.

“Yes I’m not playing this game, Broady’s going,” Anderson said ahead of the dead-rubber final Test of the three-match series when the visitors will be gunning for a 3-0 whitewash.

“The thinking is that with the series sewn up it’s an opportunity to rotate. Going to the West Indies as well (in January) and with a view to that I think the feeling is they want Broady to get some Test cricket under his belt,” said 36-year-old Anderson.

“So it’s going to be a week off. It’s been a frustrating trip for me really because you want to contribute to the wins. But I feel like I’ve tried my best but it’s not really been a series for the seamers,” he added.

Anderson has taken just one wicket over two Tests that have seen the spinners dominate. England sewed up the series – a first away series win since beating South Africa in 2015-’16 – on Sunday in Kandy, in a closer contest than their first Test trouncing of the hosts in Galle. The final Test begins in Colombo on Friday.

Jonny Bairstow is also expected to make his way back in the squad after losing his spot to Ben Foakes, who has impressed with his batting and glovework. All-rounder Sam Curran, who suffered a side-strain in the second Test, is expected to make way, ESPNCricinfo reported.