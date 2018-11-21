A see-saw battle ended in Australia’s favour by four runs in the rain-hit opening T20 against India at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Glenn Maxwell smacked 46 runs off 24 balls to fire Australia to 158-4 and rain cut the game short to 17-overs a side and thus, by DLS method, India were set a revised 174 runs. The visitors fell short despite a late charge led by Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant.

Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for India with 76 and looked to have India on course before a flurry of wickets brought Australia back in charge. A 25-run over from AJ Tye brought India back on top with 18 needed off 10 balls at one stage. But Pant’s wicket proved to the turning point.

Thirteen runs were needed off the last over by Marcus Stoinis was able to defend it.

Maxwell hit four sixes in his whirlwind knock before rain came, after Chris Lynn scored 37 runs off 20 balls to help Australia recover from a slow start.

This was after India won the toss and opted to bowl on a surprisingly green wicket. Kuldeep Yadav was picked ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal as expected, while the hosts also included a spinner in Adam Zampa and left out medium pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0-15) and Jasprit Bumrah (1-21) got India off to a good start but Aaron Finch (27) pulled things back a bit. Khaleel Ahmed (1-42) got the initial breakthrough as D’Arcy Short (7) was caught at long on. The left-arm pacer proved expensive thereafter.

Dhawan’s innings came in for plenty of praise but also a few in-law jokes.

Great thing about Dhawan when he is on song is that he can find gaps or clear the fielders with aplomb and consistently. Almost impossible to set a field for him — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 21, 2018

Gabbar lighting up Gabba 5️⃣0️⃣❤️ — S/R (@_whatsinaname) November 21, 2018

Shoaib Malik - India

Shikhar Dhawan - Australia — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) November 21, 2018

Pant’s cameo ended due to poor shot selection.

Heading towards a nailbiting finish. Pant’s dismissal tilts the game just that wee bit Australia’s way, but Karthik has looked dangerous — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 21, 2018

Pant is going to test nerves, he has to maybe get better at choice of shots in particular situations. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 21, 2018

Shastri should block ABD youtube videos from Pant's phone. #AusvInd — cricBC (@cricBC) November 21, 2018

It's one thing to choose the wrong shot and hit the ball in the air. But why did Rishab Pant not run and at least get Kartik back on strike. That's basic cricket! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) November 21, 2018

DK came in for a lot of praise for taking India close to the win.

Guess Karthik will wonder if he should have run the second from the 1'st ball of the over. But top innings in the situation — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 21, 2018

Dinesh Karthik in T20I runchases (for India):

31(28)*

17(12)

4(1)*

18(12)*

2(2)*

39(25)*

29(8)*

31(34)*

0(0)*

30(13)



When he remains unbeaten: Eight wins in eight games

When he gets dismissed: Two loses in two games. #AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 21, 2018

Something about T20s in 2018 liberates Dinesh Karthik. Stunning hitting again! #AusvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) November 21, 2018

A sizzling cover drive in the 19th over. Take a bow Dinesh Karthik. Best finisher we got at the moment. #AusvInd — cricBC (@cricBC) November 21, 2018

A really cracker of a game to begin what promises to be a really good series. Wonderful innings from Shikhar and useful contributions from DK and Pant but in the end Stoinis handled his nerves well. Good game nonetheless #AusvInd — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 21, 2018

Krunal to remove that extra L from his name on immediate effect. #ausvind — Monica (@monicas004) November 21, 2018

Ultimately...

Blame India's today's loss on the DLS method!

If the earlier version had been in place, the target would have been 172 only.

The new version increased the target by 2 runs.#AUSvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) November 21, 2018