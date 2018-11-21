Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting great Sachin Tendulkar, shone bright with the ball in Mumbai’s U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match against Delhi, picking up a five-wicket haul on Wednesday.

Playing for Mumbai, the Arjun returned with figures of 5/98 as Delhi slumped to 354/9 in their first innings at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium at stumps on day three.

Asked to bat, Mumbai had scored 453 in their first innings with opener Divyaansh (211) scoring a double century. Delhi still trail Mumbai by 59 runs.

Arjun’s wickets included opposition skipper Ayush Badoni, Vaibhav Kandpal, wicket-keeper Gulzar Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Shokeen and Prashant Kumar Bhati.

A left-arm pacer, Arjun is a regular member of the Mumbai U-19 team. He has also played two U-19 games for India against Sri Lanka, where he claimed three wickets.

In the past, he has also bowled in the nets of the Indian team in London and at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.