Sonia Chahal became the second Indian boxer to enter the final of the Aiba World Championships after winning her semi-final bout by unanimous decision on Friday.

In the 57kg weight category semi-final, Sonia faced Son Hwa-jo of North Korea and won by unanimous decision. This is the Haryana boxer’s debut World Championships.

Mary Kom on Thursday was the other Indian boxer to enter the final, winning her 48kg by unanimous decision. Lovlina Borgohain ended with a bronze medal after she had lost her semi-final of the 69kg category.

Sonia, like in her previous bouts, began on a passive note and at no point looked the dominant boxer. She rarely landed a punch in the first round. The North Korean boxer adopted a counter-punching strategy but with Sonia rarely attacking, she turned aggressor.

The second round saw Sonia move around the ring briskly, which caused a few problems for Jo but she still failed to land clean punches.

The Indian began the third round on a high note and landed her right-handed punches cleanly. Sonia, though, backpedaled and invited trouble in the last few seconds of the bout which in turn allowed Jo to pull things back, making it a tough decision to call.

“She was an experienced boxer and I had a tough bout. I just did what my coaches told me to do,” Sonia said after the bout. “I am happy with the decision and apart from the first round, which I think I lost, the second was close while in the third I was the clear winner”.

But the five judges believed that Sonia was the better boxer of the two and awarded her all the three rounds, a decision which left many surprised.