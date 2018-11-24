India’s star boxer Mary Kom created history on Saturday by winning her sixth world championship title, in New Delhi. No other boxer, man or woman, has won more than five world titles.

In front of a packed KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium, Mary once again showed her class and experience against 22-year-old Ukrainian boxer Hanna Okhota, winning by a unanimous decision and claiming her second title at home.

The 35-year-old’s last world title came eight years ago in 2010 and since then she has not won a medal at the World Championships.

A calm and composed Mary was too good in the first round for the Ukrainian boxer as all five judges awarded the round to the Indian.

Okhota did try to make a comeback in the second round and even had Mary in trouble with her counters, a style Mary is known for.

But it was all Mary in the third as she gave very few openings to Okhota.

More to follow...