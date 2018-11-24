The magnificient Mary Kom won her sixth World Boxing Championships gold in New Delhi on Saturday. No man or woman has won more than five world titles, thus leading the Manipur-born boxer to make history in the nation’s capital.
For Mary, it was a nerve-wracking wait for the sixth as the fifth gold medal had come in 2010, eight years prior. But she made sure that she got over the line at a packed KD Jadhav Stadium Indoor Stadium on Saturday.
Up against Hanna Okhota of Ukraine, an opponent 13 years her junior, the prize pugilist dominated her younger opponent, coming out all guns blazing in the first round. All the judges unanimously awarded the rounds to the Indian.
In the second round, Okhota tried to seize the early initiative and had Mary on the ropes, but the home favourite fought back to maintain parity. Mary also showed composure in the third round to seal all openings for the Ukrainian and close out the bout.
Social media hailed Mary Kom for her historic achievement.