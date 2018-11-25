Indian fans are expected to outnumber Australians for the third time in the Twenty20 International series between the two teams, in the third match on Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after the second game in Melbourne was washed out. India have to win in Sydney to avoid a series defeat to begin their tour of Australia.

Sunday’s match is sold out, reported the Australian Associated Press, with tickets being sold on third-party websites for more than four times their original price despite the buyers’ risk of being refused admission.

While rain has affected the first two T20Is, one more than the other, chances of a downpour in Sydney on Sunday are less. There is a 15% chance of precipitation between 6 pm and 9 pm local time, according to weather.com. The match begins at 6.50 pm local time (1.20 pm IST).

The wet weather failed to keep the spectators away in Brisbane and Melbourne. More than 31,000 fans went to the Gabba for the series opener, while the attendance at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the washed-out match on Friday was 63,439, according to AAP.

The crowds at both venues were dominated by Indian supporters. “It’s been quite strange,” Australia pacer Jason Behrendorff told reporters. “We’ve almost played an away series so far.

“In Melbourne they asked for a cheer from the Aussie crowd ... then the Indian crowd and the whole stadium erupted.

“It’s exciting to have big crowds to play in front of. That’s what we love doing, to play in front of another packed house will be great fun.”

Australia captain Aaron Finch was impressed with how many fans decided to stay on in Melbourne despite the rain and chilly weather. “Freezing and sleety-type conditions, it was amazing how many people came out and supported,” Finch said.

“We know how passionate the Indian fans are and there were certainly a lot of them there and in Brisbane. It’s great to have big crowds in Australia again.

“It’s always a great rivalry. Winning the series is obviously huge and means a lot to us.”

India would be thankful for the support and hoping for more of the same in Sydney, as they stare at the possibility of losing their first T20I series after seven successive wins.

India had a good chance of levelling the series in Melbourne on Friday after reducing Australia to 132/7 in 19 overs before the rain ruined their hopes.

A win at the SCG will at least let Virat Kohli’s team share the honours and, more importantly, remain in a good frame of mind ahead of the Test series that starts in Adelaide on December 6.

