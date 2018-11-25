India internationals Ravi Kumar and Rahi Sarnobat were crowned National Champions in the men’s 10m air rifle and women’s 25m pistol events respectively at the ongoing national shooting championships in Trivandrum on Sunday.

Ravi, representing the Indian Air Force, shot 250.2 in the final to quell the challenge of Army’s Sandeep Singh, who shot 249.6 for silver. Keval Prajapati of Gujarat won Bronze. Ravi qualified second to Keval, and Sandeep was sixth to qualify, for the eight-man final round.

Maharashtra’s Rahi shot 36 in the final to leave behind Pushpanjali Rana of the CRPF, who shot 30. Manu Bhaker had earlier topped qualification with a 581 and Rahi had only taken fifth spot with a 576. But the Asian Games champion was too strong for the field in the end. Both Shooters also helped their team to golds in the team section to grab a double/