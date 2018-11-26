After a 12-year gap, India are once again in the top three of the medal tally at an AIBA Women’s World Championships. The women’s event that concluded in New Delhi on Saturday saw India win four medals – 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze. They matched the 2008 edition performance where India had the exact same record. The best performance for India at a Women’s World Championships in boxing remains the eight-medal haul in 2006. Incidentally, that tournament was also held in New Delhi.

The efforts of India’s four medallists – Mary Kom, Sonia Chahal, Simrajit Kaur and Lovlina Borgohain – helped the team finish at the third position overall. There were six more boxers that took the ring for India but failed to win a medal.

A look at India’s performance over the years:

India's performance in Women's Boxing Worlds Edition Medals Standing on the table 2001 (Scranton, US) 1 silver 10th 2002 (Antalya, Turkey) 1 gold, 3 bronze 8th 2005 (Podolsk, Russia) 1 gold, 4 bronze 3rd 2006 (Delhi, India) 4 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze 1st 2008 (Ningbo City, China) 1 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze 4th 2010 (Barbados) 1 gold, 1 bronze 5th 2012 (Qinhuangdao, China) 1 bronze 13th 2014 (Jeju, Korea) 2 silver 8th 2016 (Astana, Kazakhstan) 1 silver 10th 2018 (New Delhi, India) 1 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze 3rd

Here’s a look at how Indian boxers performed at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium as the 10th edition came to a close.

Mary Kom (48kg)

Gold medal

The last time India had a gold medallist at the boxing world championships was in 2010. It was Mary Kom, winning her 5th title. Eight years later, she claimed another gold, her sixth, to become the boxer with most titles of all time in women’s category. Throughout the tournament, the 35-year-old remained untouchable in the ring. She beat boxers younger to her with ease and in no way looked like her career was nearing an end.

Mary, deservingly, got the best boxer award. (Read more about Mary’s gold)

Pinki Jangra 51kg

Lost in quarters

With 51 kg being an Olympic category, the field was a quality one. Pinki reached the quarters after some hard work and close decisions but she failed to get past the North Korean opponent Pang Choi-mi, who eventually became the champion in the category. Though she can take heart from this performance, the road ahead only looks difficult. (Read more)

Manisha Maun 54kg

Lost in quarters

Beating a returning world champ is no mean feat but for Manisha, it was just the beginning. Dina Zholoman wasn’t quite happy with the decision but Manisha had impressed one and all in the tournament. She was expected to win a medal in New Delhi but in the quarterfinals, she lost a very close decision to Stoyka Petrova. However, if there is one youngster who could be India’s medal hope for a long time, Manisha will top that list. (Read more)

Sonia Chahal 57kg

Silver medal

As a 21-year-old, Sonia has punched above her weight to win a medal in the 57kg category, one of the most competitive in women’s boxing. On her way to the final, she beat defending world champ Stanimira Petrova and continued her good run to entered the final. However, she lost her final to Germany’s Wahner. Sonia is far from a finished product however.

Sarita Devi 60kg

Lost in quarters

Sarita is one of the few boxers who has continued since the beginning of the women’s world championship. But the 2018 edition was not a fruitful one for her. After winning her first bout, she lost to a split decision to eventual champion Kellie Harrington of Ireland. The best part of Sarita’s boxing style is that she loves to attack. But her weak defence makes her vulnerable to the opponents’ attack. It was a similar story in New Delhi.

Simranjit Kaur 64kg

Bronze medal

The hard punching boxer from Punjab made a stunning start to the tournament with a win against USA’s Amelia Moore in a thrilling slugfest. A more cautious Simranjit then moved into the semi-finals with wins over Megan Reid and Amy Broadhurst. She ended up with a bronze medal after a defeat to China’s Dan Dou, the eventual champ. (Read more)

Lovlina Borgohain 69kg

Bronze medal

Lovlina was one of India’s most impressive boxers in the tournament. Still raw on the technical front, she fought with great heart. In the semi-finals, though, she was outboxed by Chen Nien-chin. This tournament can be the best learning experience for the Assam girl as she will be boxing in the Olympic weight category and will try to qualify for Tokyo. (Read more)

Saweety Boora 75kg

Lost in first round

Heavier weight categories have not been India’s strong point but for former world medallist Boora, it was a chance to add another medal. Unfortunately, she lost in the first round to Poland’s Elzbieta Wojcik and failed to progress.

Bhagyabati Kachari 75kg

Lost in quarters

Another Assam boxer who could have been a medallist for India but she was decisively beaten in the quarters by Colombia’s Jessica Sinisterra. Kachari admitted that she lacks strength in the category but tournament proves that she has the potential, but may have to consider moving to a lower weight category.

Seema Poonia +81kg

Lost in quarters

With few entries in the heaviest weight category in women’s boxing, Seema was handed a bye in the first round, giving her a direct entry to quarters. But that was all. She was clearly outboxed by China’s Xiaoli Zang. A win could have given Seema a bronze medal. It was not to be.