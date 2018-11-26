Young batsman Armaan Jaffer, who recently slammed a triple hundred for the city’s Under-23 team, was named in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad for their upcoming game against Gujarat.

The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from Wednesday, 28 November.

The 20-year-old Armaan, who has earlier played three first-class matches for Mumbai in 2016, is the nephew of domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer.

On November 16, Armaan slammed an unbeaten triple hundred for Mumbai in their U-23 Col C K Nayudu Trophy match against Saurashtra, scoring 300 off 367-balls with 26 boundaries and 10 sixes.

The Mumbai team, led by pacer Dhawal Kulkarni, will also feature regulars Akhil Herwadkar, Siddesh Lad, Jay Bista and experienced wicket-keeper batsman Aditya Tare.

Medium-pacers Akash Parkar, Tushar Deshpande, spinner Karsh Kothari and all-rounder Shivam Dube have also been named in the 14-member squad announced by the city’s cricket body on Monday on its website.

A senior MCA official said Shreyas Iyer wasn’t available for selection as he is part of the India A ODI squad that will play three games against New Zealand A in New Zealand.

Mumbai have played two Ranji games so far this season and both the games ended in draw. The players will aim for an outright win when take the field on Wednesday.

Squad: Dhawal Kulkarni (Captain), Siddhesh Lad ,Jay Bista, Surya Kumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Eknath Kerkar, Shivam Dube, Akash Parkar, Karsh Kothari, Dhrumil Matkar, Akhil Herwadkar, Tushar Deshpande, Royston Dias and Armaan Jaffer.