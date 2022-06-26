A spirited Madhya Pradesh defeated domestic giants Mumbai by six wickets to win their first Ranji Trophy title at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. In the 108-run chase, Rajat Patidar, who was unbeaten at 30 of 37 deliveries, scored the winning runs for Madhya Pradesh. Aditya Shrivastava, the team’s captain, was the other unbeaten batter (1*) on the other end.

The previous innings’ centurion, Yash Dubey, was bowled for one run in the second over of the match, handing Madhya Pradesh an early setback. However, Himanshu Mantri (37) and Shubham Sharma (30) put up a 52-run partnership before Mumbai’s Shams Mulani (3/41) got another breakthrough. Parth Sahani (5) also left early, but Rajat Patidar managed to keep MP in the game and finally led them to their first trophy.

The victory brought about some incredible scenes in the middle as coach Chandrakant Pandit walked to embrace his players. And naturally, the win also led to some great reactions on social media.

Here’s a look at the reactions to Madhya Pradesh registering their first ever Ranji Trophy title victory:

#RanjiTrophy



Madhya Pradesh 🏆



Here are the winning moments in Bengaluru.



📽 BCCIpic.twitter.com/mf4K7OXTRF — The Field (@thefield_in) June 26, 2022

Well played #MadhyaPradesh. Great for Indian cricket to see strong teams everywhere. And well done to Chandu Pandit who has a great ability to take players up another level — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 26, 2022

23 years back a teary-eyed Chandrakant Pandit the captain left Chinnaswamy Stadium after MP lost to Karnataka in the final. In 2022, Pandit the coach guides MP to their maiden Ranji Trophy. What a story. pic.twitter.com/7OmJWNdKCl — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) June 26, 2022

Lovely pictures @BCCI



Couldn’t be happier for CHANDU sir . Amazing



- Understanding personality traits



- Preparing them accordingly



- Using them tactically to win championships 🏆



ALEX FERGUSON of RANJI trophy #GOAT https://t.co/N7CdX3WU2b — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 26, 2022

To go across 3 states and win Ranji trophies is a remarkable achievement and a true reflection of his dedication and commitment to the job. Well done Chandu #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/2OglcYNcYV — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 26, 2022

Many congratulations to Madhya Pradesh on winning the Ranji Trophy.

Great focus and dertermination to beat 41-time champion Mumbai.

MP deserves all the laurels and glory, have some bright talent and this is truly a historic day for them. #RanjiTrophyFinal pic.twitter.com/4YtGEqbOlP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 26, 2022

At this rate, Chandrakant Pandit will himself have 40 Ranji titles — Sachin Kalbag (@SachinKalbag) June 26, 2022

No Avesh Khan, no Venkatesh Iyer and no Kuldeep Sen. MP’s victory is truly special!#RanjiTrophy — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) June 26, 2022

Take a bow Madhya Pradesh for winning #RanjiTrophy for the first ever time👏👏...What a historic moment for the boys🤗🤗..And huge well done to all at @BCCI for ensuring another very successful Ranji season amidst pandemic❤️👍 pic.twitter.com/bAIrckdNUO — Reetinder Sodhi (@ReetinderSodhi) June 26, 2022

Last 5 Ranji Trophy seasons have yielded 4 first-time winners. 3 of those winning teams coached by Chandrakant Pandit. Huge congratulations to him and Madhya Pradesh team for their first Ranji Trophy title. Scenes after Patidar hit the winning runs gave goosebumps! #RanjiTrophy — Niharika Raina (@niharika_raina) June 26, 2022

Bombay/Mumbai as losing #RanjiTrophy finalists

Season: Lost to (losing captain)

1947/48: Holkar (KC Ibrahim)

1979/80: Delhi (Sunil Gavaskar)

1982/83: Karnataka (Ashok Mankad)

1990/91: Haryana (Sanjay Manjrekar)

2016/17: Gujarat (Aditya Tare)

2021/22: Madhya Pradesh (Prithvi Shaw) — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 26, 2022

Gujarat, Vidarbha (2), Saurashtra and now Madhya Pradesh. The last five Ranji Trophy seasons have seen four first-time winners.#RanjiTrophy — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) June 26, 2022

Congratulations Madhya Pradesh on winning the Ranii title. Sheer show of resilience,focus and planning throughout the season. Chandrakant Pandit sure does wield a magic wand when it comes to his teams! Well done to all the players and the support staff. #RanjiTrophyFinal — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) June 26, 2022