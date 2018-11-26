Manjeet Chhillar starred as Tamil Thalaivas notched a 31-25 win over Telugu Titans in a Pro Kabaddi League season 6 match in Pune on Monday.

Chhillar had a brilliant game in defence as he scored seven points and was ably supported by Ajay Thakur who chipped in with seven raid points. Rahul Chaudhari scored six points for Titans but didn’t get enough support.

Thakur and Chaudhari got their respective teams up and running with a raid point in the first minute itself. But Chaudhari got two more raid points to give Telugu Titans 3-2 lead after three minutes.

Sukesh Hegde then came up with a super raid in the 10th minute to level the match at 8-8 for Tamil Thalaivas.

The Thalaivas ramped up the pressure with an all-out in the 13th minute, extending their lead to 13-9. At the end of the first half they led 18-11 as Telugu Titans faded away after a strong start.

Chaudhari revived Telugu Titans with two more successful raids as they trailed 15-19 after 23 minutes.

But Thalaivas forced a super tackle in 24th minute to lead 22-15 and kept the Titans raiders under control in the second half to wrap up a comfortable win.

In the second match of the day, Rohit Kumar and Co ensured another win for Bengaluru Bulls as they brushed aside UP Yoddha 37-27. Bengaluru remain on top of Zone B.