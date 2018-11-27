Armed with a sense of togetherness, self- belief and a strong crowd backing them every moment, India will seek to end 43 years of hurt when they begin the Hockey World Cup campaign against South Africa on Wednesday.

The hosts’ Pool C encounter will open the showpiece at the Kalinga Stadium.

Eight-time Olympic champions India’s only glory at the World Cup came way back in 1975 when Ajit Pal Singh and his men’s created history for the past masters of the game.

Since then India has failed to match the standards of the Europeans – Netherlands, Germany – and Australia, who have been ruling the game for over four decades now.

In the last 10 editions since its maiden triumph in 1975, India’s best performance was a fifth-place finish at the 1992 edition in Mumbai (then Bombay).

Now, the world ranked fifth Indians would be eager to recreate the magic by reaching the semifinals, and possibly a podium finish.

That is easier said than done, however, as besides tackling powerhouses like two-time defending champions Australia, Netherlands, Germany and Olympic champions Argentina, the Indians will be under pressure to live up to the expectations of millions of fans.

The last time India played a World Cup at home, in 2010 in New Delhi, it finished a lowly eighth and going by records, the host nation has never fared well in the tournament. Harendra Singh’s men would be hoping to rewrite that in front of home fans.

India’s schedule of Pool C games

Wednesday, 28th November: India v South Africa, 1900 IST

Sunday, 2nd December: India v Belgium, 1900 IST

Saturay, 8th December: India v Canada, 1900 IST

All matches are broadcast on the Star Sports network.