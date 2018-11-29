The Mithali Raj refused to die down. After the player wrote a 2000-word email to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and GM Saba Karim, India coach Ramesh Powar responded by sending his own report to the Board.

Powar’s letter, among other things, alleged that the 35-year-old threatened to leave the World T20 and announce her retirement in West Indies if she was not allowed to open against Pakistan.

The coach’s report touches up the performance and attitude of every player in the squad at World T20 but focuses lot on the Raj’s attitude in the team. He has written that he hopes that India’s most experienced player “stops blackmailing, pressuring coaches and also stops putting her interest first than team’s (sic).

“I hope she will look at the bigger picture & work towards betterment of the Indian women’s cricket,” said Powar

Now, Mithali has responded to the report by tweeting out her response: