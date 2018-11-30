The Wrestling Federation of India announced the wrestlers in the much-talked about contract lists with more than 100 wrestlers included in different grades.

The president of WFI Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh announced the names of the wrestlers included in the top four categories A, B, C and D.

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Pooja Dhanda are the only three wrestlers included in the A category of the contracts and will receive an annual amount of Rs 30 lakh for an year.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and Rio Olympic bronze Sakshi Malik were placed in Grade B and will receive Rs 20 lakh for an year.

The WFI will review the performances of the wrestlers for an year and reserves the right to change the category of any wrestler at the end of one year contract. Both national and international performances will be considered for the review.

16 other wrestlers were placed in Grade C and Grade D. Seven wrestlers included in the former are Sandeep Tomar, Sajan Bhanwala, Vinod Kumar, Ritu Phogat, Sumit Malik, Deepak Punia and Divya Kakran. The seven wrestlers will receive a total grant of Rs 10 lakh each annually.

The D grade has nine wrestlers who will receive a grant of Rs 5 lakh each. These wrestlers are Rahul Aware, Naveen Sihag, Utkarsh Kale, Sachin Rathi, Vijay, Ravi Kumar, Simran, Mansi Ahlawat and Anshu Malik.