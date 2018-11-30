Every now and then, you see a sporting moment from a remote corner of the world that leaves you stunned. Just for the sheer incredulity of it, these moments are priceless.

Even more so when a youngster plays a shot against a much older player during a table tennis match that makes your jaws drop.

That is what happened at the Trondheim Table Tennis club in Norway.

Chris Chen, 15 years old, played one of the most incredible shots you will see this year during a table tennis game. Playing against a senior paddler, Chen was left on the ground by a drop shot. A couple of shots later he ended up losing the point as well. But what happened in between is the reason his video has gone viral.

According to CNN, table tennis daily called this the block of 2018.

Watch for yourself.