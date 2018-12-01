Batting for the first time in the match, Murali Vijay slammed an entertaining century on the final day of India’s solitary warm-up game against Cricket Australia XI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

The match ended in a draw when Vijay was dismissed for 129 off 131 balls, a knock that saw him hit five sixes.

Vijay went from 74 too 100 in one over as he took apart part-time spinner Jake Carder scoring 4, 4, 6, 2, 6, 4.

KL Rahul made a solid 62 off 98 balls as well before being dismissed of a full toss. But importantly for India, the expected opening pair for the first Test at Adelaide looked in good touch in the brief session of play, adding 109 runs for the first wicket.

Hanuma Vihari, promoted to No 3 perhaps as an indication that he was the front-runner for the No 6 slot, was unbeaten on 15 as India finished with 211/2.

Earlier, Cricket Australia’s last two partnerships lasted for 27.5 overs as the Indian bowlers were made to toil. It took an yorker from Jasprit Bumrah off his seventh delivery, who came on to bowl for the first time in the second session on the final day, to bring an end to the home side’s innings. True to D’Arcy Short’s words on Friday, the CA XI did not declare and played their full quota, making 544 in 151.5 overs, before India got a chance to bat again for 44 overs.

Virat Kohli got a wicket as well, dismissing centurion Harry Nielsen and celebrated it with gusto.

The first Test begins in Adelaide on Thursday.

(Details to follow)