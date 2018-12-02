India’s Rajat Chauhan won the silver medal in compound archery at the Macau Indoor Archery Open on Sunday.

He missed the gold narrowly, losing 147-146 in the final to Mike Schloesser of Netherlands, while Korea’s Kim Taeyoon finished with the bronze medal. In the semi-final, the Indian clinched a shoot-off against the Korean bronze medallist after the scores were tied at 144-144.

The tightly-contested final against Schloesser came down to a difference of one single point, with the scores of the five rounds reading 29-30, 30-28, 30-29, 29-30, 29-29 in favour of the Dutch archer.

In the quarter-final, Chauhan beat Majid Ahamdi of Iran by a single-point margin of 146-147. In the first two rounds, he overcame Iran’s Nima Mahboubi Matbooe and Hong Kong’s Leung Wing Chi.

Earlier in qualification, he had finished sixth with a total score of 588.