If you have been any Sony Network television channels in the last few weeks, you would not have missed the promo for India’s ongoing tour of Australia.

Going with the hashtag ‘Chhodna Mat’, the promo shows folks playing street cricket at each other’s throats, on the verge of engaging in physical violence, because, evidently, they are passionate about the game. It happens in every nook and corner of the country, the voiceover says. The promo goes on to use terms in different local languages that denote serious squabbles between players. And – here’s the best part – it ends saying, “When all this happens outside India, it’s called India vs Australia.”

The promo, much in line with the ‘Hisaab 25 saal ka’ tone that was struck during South Africa earlier this year, has not gone down well with too many Indian fans but that doesn’t seem to be a factor in making these videos anymore.

Now, with a few days remaining for the Test series to start, fans have been sharing a video promo from the Channel 9 days in the 80s featuring the who’s who of that Indian team. The promo, with a catchy jingle, is a trip down the memory lane.

“This is the mighty Gavaskar...,” the jingle starts. Then it goes on to extol his status as the premier Test batsman of the era. Next in line is G Viswanath, “who stands around 5’ 4” but is a giant at the crease.” Dilip Vengsarkar, Syed Kirmani and Kapil Dev also get a mention while the ad then ventures into some casual racism — “Some other names we cannot pronounce yet” — before breaking into the catchy “come on, Aussie, come on!” refrain.

Watch it here:

Play

The ad has been circulating on Twitter over the past couple of days, and many were quick to point out how easy on the eyes (and ears) this is in comparison to the modern day promos.

Because Australia-India test series about to start. One of the best promo from Cricket Australia in the 80s. pic.twitter.com/Tg2dloHUw0 — Ritesh (@Sachislife) December 2, 2018

Take that Sony. You still can't do better than #chodnamat in 2018 with all the advancements. https://t.co/s2HAyLuNIH — Narayanan S (@narayanantweaks) December 2, 2018