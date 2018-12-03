Rajasthan’s Maheshwari Chauhan retained her women’s skeet title at the National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) for shotgun events in Jaipur on Monday.

Maheshwari got the better off Punjab’s Ganemat Sekhon, the opponent whom she had beaten last year. While the two women had to be separated through a shoot-off in last year’s final, Maheshwari overcame Ganemat 52-51 in this year’s final to clinch the gold.

The bronze medal was won by Punjab’s Simranpreet Kaur Johal, who later picked up three gold in other events. Simran won the women’s team, junior women’s and junior women’s team gold to add to her women’s skeet bronze.

In the junior women’s final, Simran beat state-mate Parinaaz Dhaliwal 55-51. In the women’s skeet team competition, Simran, Parinaaz and Ganemat’s combined tally of 342 was far better than silver winning Rajasthan’s tally of 331. Telangana won the bronze.